Summer Exhibits and Art Classes at the Lighthouse Arts Center; and Eta Kappa Lambda Mentors Treasure Coast Youth

Fort Pierce - Friday June 28, 2024: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we welcome Lighthouse Arts Center Executive Director Jeni Licata and Curator Anthony Record.

It's summer time and that's a busy time for the Lighthouse Arts Center. A variety of exhibits are on display and a number of summer classes are underway. It's not too late to enroll either. Jeni and Anthony are here to tell us what's new, and what you can learn at the Lighthouse Arts Center in Tequesta.

You can learn how to enroll, and find out about all the exhibits and classes available at the Lighthouse Arts Center on their website at: lighthouse.org.

Then we’ll talk with David Myers, the President of the Eta Kappa Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, one of the country’s first black Greek letter organizations established 1906, on the campus of Cornell University.

The Eta Kappa Lambda Chapter here in Fort Pierce is deeply rooted in the Treasure Coast and supports a wide variety of community projects that David is going to tell us about.

You can learn more about the Eta Kappa Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and follow their events by going to the Fort Pierce Alphas' Facebook page at: facebook.com/EtaKappaLambda.