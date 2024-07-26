FDOT's Binod Basnet on Replacing the Sebastian Inlet Bridge; and Things Worth Knowing About Voting with MC Elections Supervisor Vicki Davis

Indian River County - Friday July 26, 2024: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Public Media, the plan to replace the Sebastian Inlet bridge.

There has been a lot of concern in recent months about that project which connects Indian River County to Brevard County along the scenic A1A State Highway.

Will it interrupt traffic on A1A and force a 50 mile detour? How long will it take to build the new bridge and what will it look like? We called the Florida Department of Transportation and spoke with Project Manager Binod Basnet to find out.

Learn more about the bridge replacement plan on the FDOT website at: www.fdot.gov/projects/sebastian-inlet-bridge.

Then its on to the 2024 elections. The Primary is just around the corner on August 20th, and the General Election is 101 days away from today.

Martin County Supervisor of Elections Vicki Davis joins us, along with her Assistant Chief Deputy Kherri Anderson, and summer volunteer Zoe Berry. They'll tell us about the upcoming registration and voting deadlines, and some other things worth knowing in primary and general election in 2024.

Find out more on the Martin County Supervisor of Elections website at: www.martinvotes.gov.