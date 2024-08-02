St. Lucie County Author and Educator Frances Coke Talks About Her First Novel; and St. Lucie County Property Appraiser Michelle Franklin Gives Us the Low Down on the Trim Notices

Fort Pierce - Friday August 2, 2024: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Public Media, St. Lucie County author and educator Frances Coke. She’s here to tell us about her new book ‘When Banana Stains Fade’. It’s a family saga set in her native Jamaica.

Frances is a member of Caribbean American Cultural Group one of the Treasure’s Coast’s leading non-profits. Some of the proceeds from the sale of her novel will benefit the organization. She has also served as an online educator for Indian River State College.

It’s her first novel but not her first book.

Learn more about 'When Banana Stains Fade' and the other works written by Frances Coke at: francesmariecoke.com.

Then we’ll talk with St. Lucie County Property Appraiser Michelle Franklin.

It’s that time of year again, the TRIM notices are going out this month. These notices break down what your property tax is for the year and what government entities get a piece of what you have to pay.

Learn more about your TRIM notice and the St. Lucie County Property Appraiser's Office on their website at: www.paslc.gov.