NWS Melbourne's Warning Coordination Meteorologist Ulrich on Our Hot Weather; and USACE Col. Bowman on the Impact of Debbie on Lake O

Fort Pierce - Friday August 9, 2024: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Public Media, what's with the weather? The Treasure Coast and many other areas across the state, and the nation, have been sweltering under record heat for much of this summer.

This past week in particular has been brutal, with the National Weather Service Office in Melbourne issuing two Heat Advisories for our region, and warning of major heat related health risks.

To help us understand what’s with the weather, we’re joined by the National Weather Service’s Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the Melbourne office, Will Ulrich

Then, in the wake of Hurricane Debbie, with the prospect of more storms to come, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is keeping a close eye on water levels in Lake Okeechobee, one of their primary areas of responsibilities in Florida.

Periodically, the Army Corps hosts a conference call on Friday mornings to update the media on water levels, the amount of water being released down the east and west estuaries and bacteria levels on the lake.

Col. Brandon Bowman who took over District responsibility in July, held his first conference call this morning to discuss those issues. Well hear some of what he said.