Christina Morales Launches Another Non-Profit, Inspired by Her Son Vinny; and Some Progress Finding Homes for the Homeless, with Gwen McLeod

Fort Pierce - Friday August 16, 2024: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Media, I-Q-R, it stands for Inclusion, Quality and Respect and that’s the name that Christina Morales has given to her group of non-profits.

She’s here to tell us about the variety of services each of those non-profits provides. They are community services organization that she says have been inspired by her son Vinny, who joins us in the studio as well.

Learn more about the services offered by the IQR Group on their website at: www.iqrgroupfl.com.

Then we’ll talk with Gwen McLeod, the St. Lucie County Director of the Treasure Coast Homeless Services Council, an organization that has been making some progress finding homes for the homeless on the Treasure Coast.

Learn more about the Treasure Coast Homeless Services Council on their website at: tchelpspot.org.