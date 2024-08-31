IN FOCUS: Governor and FDEP Back-Down in the Face of Widespread Public Outrage Over 'The Great Outdoors Initiative'

WQCS VoteWater Executive Director Gil Smart

Fort Pierce - August 30, 2024: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we’re devoting the entire program to the wide spread, bipartisan condemnation of the 'Great Outdoors Initiative'.

Pushed by Governor DeSantis and introduced by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP), the plan calls for the development of golf courses, and the construction of hotels and other recreational facilities within 9 state parks, including Martin County's Dickinson State Park.

The FDEP posted an announcement of a public meeting on their website, but in what appeared to be a deliberate effort to limit public input, no notice was sent out to the general public or to reporters.

The reaction was swift.

Widespread protests were held, environmental groups organized demonstrations, social media helped spread the word, and politicians on both the left and right voiced their opposition to the Governor's initiative.

As pressure built on the administration, the public meetings were first re-scheduled for dates later in this year, now they have been postponed until an as yet unspecified date next year. The Governor and FDEP backed-down.

However the plan has not been cancelled. The Governor said its going back to the drawing board and may be reconsidered next year.

Many questions remain. Whose idea was this? The Governor;s, outside private commercial interests? Why didn't FDEP send out public notice about the meetings, who are the members of the Tuskegee Dunes Foundation who were tapped to begin construction on projects in Dickinson State Park. What part is the charity 'Folds of Honor' playing?

To help us navigate through this complex story, our In Focus guest is Gil Smart, the Executive Director of the non-profit VoteWater. Later in the program we'll hear the first response from the Governor as he fields questions about the public outrage over his 'Great Outdoors Initiative.'