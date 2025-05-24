Donate
May 24, 2025

May is Mental Health Awareness Month  On The Treasure Coast,  Hibiscus Children’s Center provides services to over 600 children & families each year.  Children in the Hibiscus Shelter and Village receive professional mental health services on a regular basis to help them recover from the trauma of abuse. Children in the community receive Community Mental Health services at a treasure coast o office or a convenient location for the client.  The orginisation has a clinical staff consisting of mental health professionals with a wide range of experience and expertise in child and family therapy.  Joining us today on In Focus to talk about Community Mental Health Serviceson the Treasure Coast & Okeechobee is Christine Finch Huskey
