United Way Indian River County Asks Community To Give Back in Day of Caring WQCS Published August 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT Amanda Morgan of United Way Indian River County joins us this week for In Focus to discuss the Day of Caring and how you can get involved. United Way of Indian River County is giving locals a chance to help out their community with their annual Day of Caring event, slated for Oct. 11, with volunteer opportunities opening on Aug. 15.