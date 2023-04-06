WQCS Header Background Image
RiverTalk - At Indian River State College

Emlyn Anderson, MHA. IRSC's Program Director - Master Instructor in BS Healthcare Management and AS Health Services Management. Emlyn is the Indian River State College HOSA Faculty Chapter Advisor as well.

Published April 6, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT
E.Anderson.jpg

Informational Links:

IRSC AS Health Services Management
https://irsc.edu/programs/health-services-management.html

IRSC BS Healthcare Management
https://irsc.edu/programs/healthcare-management.html

HOSA RiverLife webpage
https://irsc.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/healthoccupationstudentsofamerica

HOSA Newsletter - HOSA Happenings
https://irsc.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/healthoccupationstudentsofamerica/gallery/album/353131

Our Year-in-Review (2022-2023) – Student Engagement outside of the classroom (Community Service, Professional Development, and Leadership) https://irsc.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/healthoccupationstudentsofamerica/gallery/album/346442

