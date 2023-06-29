RiverTalk Radio Program Celebrates First Year with Two-Part Interview with IRSC President Dr. Timothy Moore. ( Part 2 )
Dr. Moore illuminates where Indian River State College has been and where the College is headed. He responds to the question: Where do you take a college already recognized as number one in the nation by the Aspen Institute? Tune in and hear his vision for building the brand, engaging with community partners and deploying initiatives that provide opportunities for IRSC students and economic uplift for our citizens. This segment will air the weekend of June 30.