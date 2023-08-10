River Talk Celebrates first year with a Two-Part Interview with IRSC President, Dr. Timothy Moore. (Part 2)
This week on River Talk, Dr. Moore illuminates where Indian River State College has
been and where the College is headed. He responds to the question: Where do you take a college already recognized as number one in the nation by the Aspen Institute? Tune in and hear his vision for building that brand, engaging with community partners and deploying initiatives that provide opportunities for IRSC students and economic uplift for our citizens.