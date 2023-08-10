Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
RiverTalk - At Indian River State College

River Talk Celebrates first year with a Two-Part Interview with IRSC President, Dr. Timothy Moore. (Part 2)

WQCS
Published August 10, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT
Dr. Timothy “Tim” Moore President of Indian River State College tours WQCS radio station Photographed on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Main Campus in Fort Pierce.
Molly Bartels/Molly Bartels
/
Indian River State College
Dr. Timothy “Tim” Moore President of Indian River State College tours WQCS radio station Photographed on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Main Campus in Fort Pierce.

This week on River Talk, Dr. Moore illuminates where Indian River State College has
been and where the College is headed. He responds to the question: Where do you take a college already recognized as number one in the nation by the Aspen Institute? Tune in and hear his vision for building that brand, engaging with community partners and deploying initiatives that provide opportunities for IRSC students and economic uplift for our citizens.

RiverTalk - At Indian River State College