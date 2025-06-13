McAlpin 2025 - 2026 Season

Discover what makes Indian River State College's McAlpin Performing Arts Center a Treasure Coast cultural gem as we explore their ambitious 46th season lineup. Join Kathleen Walter as she interviews Theatre Manager Althea Wilson and Assistant Professor, Alex Kanter, who's creating a world premiere musical adaptation of Shakespeare's "Measure for Measure" that blends jazz, blues, and rock. Learn how The River’s program balances crowd-pleasing Broadway comedies with adventurous works, serves both students and longtime subscribers, and continues a four-decade tradition of theatrical excellence in Fort Pierce. From behind-the-scenes production insights to the future of regional theater, this conversation reveals how arts education and community engagement create magic on stage. Plus, get the inside scoop on subscriptions, special planetarium collaborations, and how you can experience live theater whether you're a first-timer or seasoned patron.