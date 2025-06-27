"From Fort Pierce to the Final Frontier: How STEM Pioneers is Launching Students into NASA Programs"

Join host Kathleen Walter for an inspiring conversation about Indian River State College's transformative STEM Pioneers program, which has achieved a remarkable 60% increase in STEM enrollment and sent students to competitive NASA programs. Dr. Lynne O'Dell, program director, discusses how community colleges are evolving to meet the demands of modern STEM education, from AI integration to preparing students for the Space Coast's booming commercial space industry. Featured students Sela Belle Vazquez (NASA L'SPACE Mission Concept Academy), Cody Bevilacqua, and Helen Navach (NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars) share their journeys from local classrooms to national recognition. Discover how this federally-funded initiative is redefining what's possible in two-year education and why continued community support is important for maintaining this momentum.