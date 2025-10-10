Building Champions: Coach TJ Jackson Unveils River Madness and the Future of IRSC Basketball

Get ready for River Madness! Indian River State College Head Men's Basketball Coach TJ Jackson joins RiverTalk to announce an exciting basketball event coming to Fort Pierce—plus, he takes us inside the Falcons' locker room to reveal what it really takes to compete at the junior college level.
From his own journey on the court to developing the next generation of student-athletes, Coach Jackson shares the grit, heart, and strategy behind building a championship program. He'll explain why junior college basketball is one of the most competitive—and most transformative—levels of the game, and how The River continues its tradition of sending players to Division I programs.
Whether you're a die-hard basketball fan, a parent of a young athlete navigating the recruiting process, or simply curious about what's happening in that gym on campus, this conversation delivers insider perspective on the game, the grind, and the life lessons that extend far beyond the final buzzer.