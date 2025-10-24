The River Runs Through It: 65 Years of Indian River State College

This special edition of RiverTalk traces the College's 65-year journey with two people who embody its history and mission. Dr. Mia Tignor, Associate Vice Provost of Academic Affairs and the College's historian, explores pivotal moments—from the 1965 merger with Lincoln Junior College during integration, to the 2008 transition to a state college offering bachelor's degrees, to recent transformations including a $45 million gift from MacKenzie Scott and the launch of the Promise Program.

Professor June Wells, who has taught at The River for 53 years and has impacted more than 12,000 students, reflects on what has changed—and what hasn't—about teaching, students, and the College's commitment to accessibile education. Named Faculty of the Year in 2009 and 2023, she shares what drives her passion after five decades in the classroom.

Together, they discuss the College's evolution from a community college to a comprehensive state college with cutting-edge facilities like the Eastman Advanced Workforce Training Complex, innovative programs from nursing to advanced manufacturing, and a digital transformation that includes IRSC Online and Adobe Creative Campus status. Through stories of growth, resilience, and unwavering dedication to student success, this conversation reveals how Indian River State College has remained true to its founding principle: that education should be within reach for everyone.