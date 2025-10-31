Building Careers in Hospitality: Training the Treasure Coast's Next Generation of Culinary and Tourism Professionals

As Florida welcomes record-breaking tourism numbers, the hospitality industry faces a critical workforce shortage. In this episode of RiverTalk, host Kathleen Walter sits down with Indian River State College's Hospitality and Culinary Management department chair Professor Deborah Midkiff, along with students Megan Dipietro and Emily Day, to explore how The River is preparing the next generation of hospitality professionals. From hands-on culinary training to real-world experience in hotels and bakeries, discover what it takes to build a career in Florida's booming tourism industry. The conversation covers program offerings, industry trends, career opportunities on the Treasure Coast, and Professor Midkiff's holiday menu recommendations. Whether you're considering a career change or exploring post-graduation options, this episode offers valuable insights into one of Florida's most in-demand fields.