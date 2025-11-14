Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Preparing Teachers for Every Challenge: Dr. Kimberly Zgonc on Education, Safety, and Student Success

WQCS
Published November 14, 2025 at 3:29 PM EST

Join RiverTalk host Kathleen Walter for a conversation with Dr. Kimberly Zgonc, Professor and Department Chair of the School of Education at Indian River State College. With over two decades of experience in teacher preparation and a background in Exceptional Student Education, Dr. Zgonc discusses her journey from K-12 classrooms to building The River's Bachelor's degree programs in Education from the ground up in 2009.
RiverTalk - At Indian River State College