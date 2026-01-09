Free College for 2026 Graduates: The River’s Promise Program Now Accepting Applications

Discover how Indian River State College's Promise Program offers 2026 high school graduates two years of tuition-free college. RiverTalk's Kathleen Walter *joins Becky Shearer, Emily Renschler, and a current Promise student to discuss this life-changing opportunity for students in Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, and St. Lucie counties. Learn about eligibility requirements, the application process, and how to apply by the July 13,2026,deadline. No GPA or income requirements – if you're graduating in 2026, this interview is for you.