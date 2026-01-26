Teaching the Teachers: Inside Indian River State College's School of Education Description:
What does it take to become a teacher in Florida right now? RiverTalk host Kathleen Walter sits down with three leaders from Indian River State College's School of Education to explore the pathways into teaching—from high school students just starting out to mid-career professionals making the switch. They discuss the teacher shortage on the Treasure Coast, new support for educators, and why now might be the right time to enter the classroom