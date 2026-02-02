Small Business Development at IRSC.

Starting a business can feel like standing at the edge of a vast ocean uncertain which way to swim growing an existing business that can feel just as overwhelming but what if you had a guide someone who's been there navigated those Waters and wants to help you do the same that's exactly what the Florida Small Business Development Center at Indian River State College offers and for more than a decade. Kathleen Walter speaks with Tom Kindred who has been that guide for hundreds of entrepreneurs and business owners across the Treasure Coast.