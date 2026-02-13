Indian River State College to host the 2026 and 2028 Swimming and Diving Championships

Indian River State College has been selected by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) to host the NJCAA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in 2026 and 2028. The national championships will be held at Indian River State College’s state-of-the-art aquatics complex on the main campus, with the 2026 event scheduled for March 4-7

Kathleen Walter speaks with Sion Brinn, Head Swimming Coach at Indian River State College and Stephanie Skidmore, Asst. Director of Athletics.