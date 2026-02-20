Indian River State College and Superhuman Partner to Advance Agentic AI Integration in Higher Education

Kathleen Walter speaks with Dr. Timothy E. Moore, President of Indian River State College, and Dr. Bruce Fraser, Dr. Bruce Fraser, Executive Director of AI Initiatives about an expanded partnership with Superhuman (formerly Grammarly) to deploy an agentic AI infrastructure across its campuses. This step makes The River the nation’s first open enrollment state college to implement a comprehensive, institution-wide AI strategy from Superhuman that embeds intelligent assistance into the familiar digital tools students, faculty, and employees already rely on for learning, teaching, and work. Building on a successful 2025 collaboration with Grammarly —Superhuman’s writing assistance platform—the new partnership leverages Superhuman Go, designed to enhance student learning, streamline faculty workflows, and modernize administrative operations.