Geoffrey C. Smith | Wildlife Sculptor, Vatican Artist, and The River’s Newest Partner

In this special edition of RiverTalk, host Kathleen Walter sits down with internationally acclaimed wildlife sculptor and painter Geoffrey C. Smith — recorded at his studio and gallery in Stuart, Florida. Smith's bronze sculptures are landmarks of the Treasure Coast: his 19-foot Stuart Sailfish defines the city's skyline, and his Rising Abovelotus sculpture was presented to Pope Francis by President Donald Trump in 2017 as an official diplomatic gift from the United States, now held permanently in the Vatican's art collection. In this wide-ranging conversation, Smith reflects on a life spent in devoted observation of the natural world — from his California coast childhood and the grandfather who first put a carving tool in his hands, to the Alaska wilderness that fuels his work each summer. He talks about the ancient lost-wax casting process he uses to bring his bronzes to life, what it means to create monumental public art for the communities where people actually live, and why conservation is inseparable from what he makes. And he talks about Indian River State College — a college his own child attended — where a new partnership will bring his artwork to The River's main campus in Fort Pierce, rooting his legacy in the place he calls home.

RiverTalk Geoffrey C Smith 03-27-2026.mp3 Listen • 31:58

RiverTalk is produced by IRSC Public Media. Geoffrey C. Smith Galleries & Studio isl ocatedat 4545 SE Dixie Highway, Stuart, Florida. Learn more at geoffreycsmith.com.

