Skywatch for the week of March 6,2023

Skywatch Monday 3-6--2023.mp3 Listen • 1:00

Mon Mar 6, 2023 BIG DIPPER, NORTH STAR AND LITTLE DIPPER

At this time of the year the Big Dipper is just off the northeastern horizon around 8 o’clock in the evening. Find someplace outside where you have a clear view toward the northeast, without any streetlights to interfere with your view. That's where you'll find the Big Dipper, standing on its handle, beginning low near the horizon. Now draw a line between the top two stars of the Big Dipper's bowl, and extend that line to the left, and it leads you to the North Star, not a particularly bright star, but it's not known for being bright, just for being in the north. The North Star, whose official name is Polaris, is at the end of the handle of the Little Dipper, which is very hard to see because its stars are fairly dim.

Skywatch Tuesday 3-7-2023.mp3 Listen • 1:00

Tue Mar 7, 2023 MARCH FULL MOON

The moon is full tonight. To colonial Americans, March’s full moon was called the sap moon, a time when the sap of the maple tree was tapped and sugared down for its syrup. They also called it the crow moon, the Chaste moon or the Lenten moon - named for the Christian season of Lent. The Celts call this the Big Winds moon, same as the Choctaw Indians. To the Algonquin Indians it is the crust moon, because frequent thawing and refreezing of snow on the ground formed an icy crust. It’s called the worm moon by the Panamint Indians, in honor of the inchworm who according to legend, used the light of the full moon to climb to the mountaintop and rescue the sons of Chief Father of Two Boys Born in One Day. But the Sioux and the Arapaho call this the moon when the buffalo cows drop their calves.

Skywatch Wednesday 3-8-2023.mp3 Listen • 1:00

Wed Mar 8, 2023 SPACE SONGS IN THE PLANETARIUM

This weekend, a new program will be shown at Indian River State College’s Hallstrom Planetarium. “Space Songs” is a live star talk and a little karaoke all mixed together. You’ll hear such classics as, “There Are Plenty of Stars,” “Moon Rovers,” and the ever-popular, “Black Hole Hokey Pokey.” And just so our singing instructors don’t have all the fun, the audience will be invited to sing too, as we project the words on the planetarium dome. Shows are Friday at 7 or 8:30 PM, and on Saturday afternoon at 1 or 2:30. If skies are clear on Friday night, the Treasure Coast Astronomical Society will be on hand to provide guided views of outer space through their telescopes. For tickets call the IRSC box office at 772)462-4750.

Skywatch Thursday 3-9-2023.mp3 Listen • 1:00

Thu Mar 9, 2023 THE STARS OF THE PHARAOHS

The Great Pyramid of Khufu is aligned with the compass directions of North, South, East and West. Near the pyramid, the statue of the Sphinx also faces toward the east and the rising sun, where according to Egyptian tradition, all things are born. The Great Pyramid, along with other pyramids nearby, mimic the positions of the three stars in the belt of the constellation Orion, known to the Pharaohs as the god Osiris. In Egyptian lore, Osiris served as the judge of each pharaoh, determining if their souls were to meet oblivion, or to be made immortal and live among the Ikhemu-Sek, the realm of the imperishable stars – that is, the circumpolar constellations in the northern sky which never set, and in the center of which is the star Thuban in the constellation Draco, the north star of the Pharaohs.

Skywatch Friday 3-102023.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Fri Mar 10, 2023 SPACE SONGS IN THE PLANETARIUM

