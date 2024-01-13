Skywatch for the week of January 15, 2024

Skywatch Monday 1-15-2024.mp3 Listen • 1:00

Mon Jan 15, 2024 NAME THAT CONSTELLATION - JANUARY

Can you identify the 10th largest constellation? It is bordered on the north by Delphinus, Equuleus, Pegasus and Pisces; on the south by Capricornus, Piscis Austrinus and Pictor; on the west by Cetus and Pisces again; and on the east by Aquila and Capricornus again. Within its borders are the globular star clusters M2 and M72, plus the Helix Nebula. This mythological figure sometimes represents Ganymede, the cup bearer of the gods. There are no bright stars in it, but a few stars near the top of the constellation look like a letter Y, and it represents a jug of water. Tonight the waxing crescent moon and the planet Saturn can be found on either side of it. Can you name this star figure, the eleventh constellation of the zodiac? The answer is Aquarius, the Water Carrier, visible in the southwestern sky after sunset.

Tue Jan 16, 2024 NEW PLANETARIUM SHOW: SOUTH FOR THE WINTER

One of the best things that a planetarium can do is to show you how the stars and constellations would look from different latitudes. Here on Florida’s Treasure Coast we’re a little less than 30 degrees above the earth’s equator. But what happens to star positions when you travel north or south? The constellation of Orion the Hunter is prominent in our southern sky this evening: but at the earth’s north pole, he’s down on the horizon, and you can’t see his lower half. While below the equator, Orion stands on his head! In our new sky show, we’ll take you south to see the constellations of the southern hemisphere. “South for the Winter,” opens this Friday at Indian River State College’s Hallstrom Planetarium. Tickets are on sale at the IRSC box office - call 772 462 4750.

Wed Jan 17, 2024 THE PLEIADES

Near the top of the sky this early evening, you’ll find a small, distinctive group of stars known as the Seven Sisters. Even with street lights shining, you can find them, although the serious light pollution problems we experience here reduces the Seven Sisters down to just two or three, or possibly they may look like a little smudge overhead. But if you can get away from the bright lights, you’ll see between six to eight stars here, arranged in a very tiny dipper shape. In Greek mythology, the Seven Sisters were the Pleiades, the daughters of Atlas, on whose shoulders the world rested. Binoculars aimed at the Pleiades will reveal over a dozen stars, and astronomers have counted hundreds of stars in this open cluster.

Thu Jan 18, 2024 EDGAR ALLAN POE AND THE EVENING STAR

The American writer Edgar Allan Poe was born on January 18, 1809. Some of his stories, such as, “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Raven,” and “The Pit and the Pendulum,” have even been made into movies. But in 1848, Poe wrote something called, “Eureka”, in which he discussed astronomy and the universe. While Poe was no professional astronomer, he kept up with the latest discoveries and theories, and in “Eureka” he suggests that the Universe is expanding, which was confirmed over 70 years after his death. And in his poem, “Evening Star,” he compares what he considered to be the cold, heartless light of the moon to the warm light of Venus, which even now appears in the eastern sky before sunrise.

Fri Jan 19, 2024 NEW PLANETARIUM SHOW: SOUTH FOR THE WINTER 2

The first time I traveled to South America, I used the planetarium to learn to learn how to find the different stars and constellations that can be seen at that latitude. Alpha Centauri, the nearest star to us after the sun, was tops on my list, along with the star pattern called the Southern Cross and the Magellanic Clouds too. I was amazed to see that the stars were right where the planetarium showed them – most excellent! Now you can visit the Hallstrom Planetarium tonight and see those southern hemisphere stars too! “South for the Winter” is our new show, and it runs tonight and tomorrow afternoon. And if skies are clear tonight, the Treasure Coast Astronomical Society will have their telescopes aimed at Jupiter and Saturn. Call 772 462 4750 for tickets.