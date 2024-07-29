Skywatch for the week of July 29, 2024

Skywatch Monday 7-29-2024.mp3 Listen • 0:57

Mon Jul 29, 2024 DELTA AQUARID METEOR SHOWER

A meteor shower is going on right now. It’s called the Delta Aquarid meteor shower, so named because these meteors come out of the constellation Aquarius, near its fourth brightest star, Delta Aquarii. Most meteor showers are caused by tiny bits of comet dust in space. As the dust hits the earth’s upper atmosphere, it vaporizes, which then heats the air the dust passes through, lighting it up as a momentary streak of light in the night sky – that’s a meteor, also called a shooting star or falling star. Most meteor showers are best seen after midnight, but the light from the waning gibbous moon will mar the view so go outside late in the evening and view it until the moon rises. Get away from bright streetlights, dress warmly, protect yourself against mosquitoes, lie back in a lounge chair and look up high in the east for best results. This is a long-lasting shower which will continue until mid-August; but the best viewing will probably be the next two nights.

Skywatch Tuesday 7-30-2024.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Tue Jul 30, 2024 MOON, JUPITER AND MARS TOGETHER IN PREDAWN

Tomorrow morning before dawn, you’ll have a chance to see the planets Jupiter and Mars nearby the old crescent moon, over in the eastern sky. All three objects can be found within the borders of the constellation Taurus the Bull, and will appear fairly close to the Pleiades star cluster and also a red giant star named Aldebaran, which marks the bull’s eye. The moon is closest to the Pleaides, which are also called, “the seven sisters” because on clear dark nights, you can see roughly that many stars in this open cluster. Jupiter will be the brightest star-like object with Mars shining like an orange colored star below and to the west of it, and Aldebaran, about the same color as Mars, below and to the east. One way to tell a star from a planet – Aldebaran will twinkle, while Mars and Jupiter will shine with a steady light.

Wed Jul 31, 2024 GALILEO SEES SATURN

On July 30th 1610 Galileo set up a small, hand-made telescope on his veranda in Padua, and aimed it at a bright yellow, star-like object in the night sky. So what did he see? Just a small round blob of light, and on either side, two even smaller blobs. Were these two large moons of Saturn? Did the planet have handles? Or ears? He couldn’t tell. His crude telescope only magnified objects about 30 times, which wasn’t enough to resolve the mysterious somethings that flanked the sixth planet. Galileo recorded what he saw, then moved on to other discoveries. It wasn’t until 1655 that better telescopes resolved those blobs into rings. Now, 400 years later, even small telescopes are good enough to resolve the rings of Saturn; if you go outside after midnight you can find the ringed planet low in the southeastern sky in the constellation Aquarius.

