Skywatch for the week of October 28, 2024

Mon Oct 28, 2024 THE STORY OF PERSEUS AND ANDROMEDA

Well-placed in the eastern sky this evening are four stars which form a large square – this is the great square of the constellation Pegasus the Flying Horse. North of the square there’s Cassiopeia, which resembles a letter W. Queen Cassiopeia was a boastful woman who thought herself more beautiful than the mermaids. In punishment, the sea god Poseidon sent Cetus, the sea monster, those stars below Pegasus and Pisces, to devour Cassiopeia’s daughter, the princess Andromeda, marked by several stars between Cassiopeia and Pegasus. But the hero Perseus, a scattering of stars east of Cassiopeia, came to the rescue by showing Medusa’s head to the sea monster. Cetus looked at the gorgon’s snake-infested head, turned to stone and sank. Then Perseus flew off with Andromeda on the back of Pegasus, and a happy ending.

Skywatch Tuesday 10-29-2024.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Tue Oct 29, 2024 LASER SHOWS

After I graduated from college, I was able to get an internship at the American Museum of Natural History’s Hayden Planetarium. My first public shows that I did were about the planets of the solar system. The other public show was called, “Laser Rock,” which featured the music of a lot of different bands set to lasers playing on the planetarium’s domed ceiling. Now for the first time here at the Hallstrom Planetarium, we will be doing laser shows this weekend, beginning on Thursday evening, October 31 – that’s Halloween. There’s a family laser show at 7 pm, Led Zeppelin at 8:30, the Grateful Dead at 10 and Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon at 11:30 pm. You can get tickets at Indian River State College’s Box Office or at the Planetarium – call 772 462 4750. Come and see the laser light!

Skywatch Wednesday 10-30-2024.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Wed Oct 30, 2024 CREATURES OF THE NIGHT

If you’re out trick or treating tomorrow night, and the skies are clear, you’ll be able to see some constellations that are suited for Halloween. The three stars in the summer triangle overhead, represent man-eating birds that were chased from the Stymphalian swamps by the hero Hercules. At sunset, the constellation of Scorpius the scorpion is sinking into the southwest. A scattering of stars in the southeast this evening mark the location of Cetus the Whale – a sea monster in Greek mythology. Perseus the hero, over in the northeast, holds out the snake-haired head of the gorgon Medusa, while Draco the dragon guards the northern skies tonight. And after midnight, Canis Major rises in the southeast. He is associated with the three-headed dog Cerberus who guarded the gates of the Underworld.

Skywatch Thursday 10-31-2024.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Thu Oct 31, 2024 LASER SHOWS 3

Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” album came out the year after I graduated from high school. I think we’ve both held up pretty well over the years. Of course, as the last bit of the album reminds us, there is no dark side to the moon, matter of fact it’s all dark.” Which to us astronomy types out there means that the moon doesn’t shine by itself, it just reflects sunlight off of it, and that’s how we can see it. Now if you want to see this dark side in laser lights, then we’ll be presenting it at 11:30 pm in the Hallstrom Planetarium this Halloween night. We’ll also have a family laser show at 7 pm, Led Zeppelin at 8:30 and the Grateful Dead at 10 pm. You can get tickets for the dark side, and the others, by calling Indian River State College’s box office at 772 462 4750. Come and see the light tonight!

Skywatch Friday 11-1-2024.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Fri Nov 1, 2024 LASER SHOWS 2

Since the 1920’s when planetarium theaters were first built and open to the public, we have shown our audiences the starry sky and its constellations on our domed ceilings. We’ve carried visitors past the moon, across the solar system and out into deep space, to the far reaches of the universe. Planets, stars, black holes, supernovas, galaxies, and space travel – we’ve done it all. In the 1970’s planetariums began to offer entertaining laser light shows too, featuring classical, jazz, and rock and roll music all choreographed to our special effects and laser systems. Now Indian River State College’s Hallstrom Planetarium will be presenting laser shows for the first time. Family shows are at 7 pm, Led Zeppelin at 8:30, the Grateful Dead at 10 and of course, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon at 11:30 pm. Come to the Hallstrom Planetarium tonight and tomorrow, and see the music!