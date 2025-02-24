Skywatch for the week of February 24,2025

Skywatch Monday 2-24-2025.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Mon Feb 24, 2025 WASHINGTON’S BIRTHDAY

George Washington was born on February 11th in 1731. He was also born over a year later, on February 22nd, 1732. If there were a calendar over Washington’s cradle it would have said the date was February 11th, 1731. But that was the old Julian calendar, introduced by Julius Caesar in 46 BC. In 1582, Pope Gregory replaced it with the Gregorian calendar, because after fifteen hundred years of reckoning time, the Julian calendar had slipped by ten days. But the English colony of Virginia was Protestant, and they didn’t change over until 1752, when everything was off by eleven days. So they cut those days out of the calendar and also changed the new year’s beginning from March 25th to January 1st, thus shifting Washington’s birthday to February 22nd, which was fine with him. And now, Congress says it’s the third Monday in February. OK.

Skywatch Tuesday 2-25-2025.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Tue Feb 25, 2025 ASTRONOMY CLUB MEETING

Tonight, there will be a meeting of the Treasure Coast Astronomical Society at 7:30 p.m. It will be at the Brinkley Science Center on the Massey Fort Pierce campus of Indian River State College. Many of the Treasure Coast Astronomical Society members own at least one telescope, but if all you have is a pair of binoculars, or even just an interest in the sky and astronomy, then this is the club for you. Each meeting features astronomy lessons and highlights different constellations. The Society also helps out at planetarium shows by letting visitors look through their telescopes to see such cosmic wonders as the moon, the planets and the stars. So once again, the meeting is at 7:30 this evening at the IRSC Brinkley Science Center in Fort Pierce.