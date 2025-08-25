Skywatch for the week of August 25, 2025

Skywatch Monday 8-25-2025.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Mon Aug 25, 2025 LONG MONTH, BLAME CAESAR

August used to be only thirty days long; now it’s 31. Back in 46 BC, our calendar got a major overhaul when Julius Caesar re-set the beginning of spring to March 25th (it had slid over into May). He also introduced the leap year, which gave February an extra day every fourth year. Then he was assassinated (probably no connection here,) and eventually Julius’ step-son Caesar Augustus took over. To honor dear old dad, Augustus changed the name of the 31-day month Quintillis, and it became July. Then Augustus thought that he ought to have a month too, so he changed the next month, Sextillus, re-naming it August. But it had only 30 days, so the emperor tacked on another day to make it just as long as his father’s, and that’s why this month is so long, and that’s also why politicians should never be left in charge of calendars.

SkywatchTuesday 8-26-2025.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Tue Aug 26, 2025 NAME THAT CONSTELLATION - AUGUST

Can you identify the second largest constellation? It is bordered on the north by Boötes the Shepherd and Coma Berenices; on the south by Hydra and Corvus the Crow; on the west by Leo and Crater the Cup; and on the east by Libra and Serpens Caput. Planets have been discovered orbiting many of its stars, and a huge cluster of galaxies lies within its borders. In mythology this star figure is associated with the planting and harvesting seasons, and often portrayed as Persephone, daughter of the earth goddess Demeter. Sometimes this constellation represents Astraea, Winged Justice, who holds the scales of law, the constellation Libra. This evening the waxing crescent moon and the planet Mars are just to the west of its brightest star Spica. Can you name this constellation, the sixth sign of the zodiac? The answer is Virgo the Maiden.

Skywatch Wednesday 8-27-2025.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Wed Aug 27, 2025 HALLSTROM OPEN HOUSE

On Saturday, August 30th there will be a free open house at the Hallstrom Planetarium on the Fort Pierce campus of Indian River State College in Fort Pierce. At 6 pm there will be a star talk about the current night sky in the planetarium theater, and we’ll also play a few trailers from our upcoming shows, including one on rocketry, some great images from the planet Saturn, laser light shows in the winter, and even tips on how to watch satellites from your backyard! We’ll also provide telescopic views of the moon, weather permitting, courtesy of the Treasure Coast Astronomical Society and our student club, the Hallstrom Astronomy Society. Oh, and we have a gift shop too! I’ll see you at the Planetarium for ongoing programs between 6 pm and 9 pm on Saturday. No tickets are needed, the talk and the telescope viewing are free.

Skywatch Thursday 8-28-2025.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Thu Aug 28, 2025 THE CRAB NEBULA

On the night of August 28th, 1758 the Crab Nebula was discovered with a telescope. The nebula's discoverer, Charles Messier of France, thought at first that it was a comet, which when seen far out in space, resembles a small fuzzy splotch of light. But unlike comets, this fuzzy object didn't move against the starry background. Hour after hour, night after night, the thing refused to budge. Disappointed, Messier catalogued this object as Messier #1, or M-1, and from then on, whenever he saw it, he moved on to more promising candidates. But when bigger telescopes were invented, we found that M-1, the Crab Nebula, is most impressive: it is the exploded remains of a star that went supernova. Tonight M-1 can be found, with a telescope, low in the east northeast, a little after 1 AM, behind the forward horn tip of Taurus the Bull.

Skywatch Friday 8-29-2025.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Fri Aug 29, 2025 HALLSTROM OPEN HOUSE

On Saturday, August 30th there will be a free open house at the Hallstrom Planetarium on the Fort Pierce campus of Indian River State College in Fort Pierce. At 6 pm there will be a star talk about the current night sky in the planetarium theater, and we’ll also play a few trailers from our upcoming shows, including one on rocketry, some great images from the planet Saturn, laser light shows in the winter, and even tips on how to watch satellites from your backyard! We’ll also provide telescopic views of the moon, weather permitting, courtesy of the Treasure Coast Astronomical Society and our student club, the Hallstrom Astronomy Society. Oh, and we have a gift shop too! I’ll see you at the Planetarium for ongoing programs between 6 pm and 9 pm on Saturday. No tickets are needed, the talk and the telescope viewing are free.