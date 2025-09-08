Skywatch for the week of September 9, 2025

Skywatch Monday 9-8-2025.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Skywatch Monday, September 9, 2025

The TV show Star Trek first aired on September 8th 1966 I saw that first episode which was about an alien that would suck the salt out of you when you weren't looking so of course like many young space enthusiasts I was immediately captivated I like the show's vision of a promising future not counting the part where you get the salt fucked out of you and the portrayal of humans is daring explorers of the Galaxy curious about what they would find out there the science and astronomy and it showcase the beauty and vastness of outer space planets exotic moons the writers built on the best of classic science fiction and the science was for the most part well researched the writers can find the action to our Milky Way galaxy which at least for now anyway

SkywatchTuesday 9-9-2025.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Skywatch Tuesday, Se[tember 10, 2025

Three Bright Stars called the summer triangle can be found overhead this evening inside this triangle in the neck of the constellation cygnus the swan there is something that is invisible to the eye but which can nevertheless be detected but enigmatic phenomena known as a black hole it is called sickness X1 and we can't see it because it's gravity field is so intense that light can't escape it but we've discovered an incredible amount of x-rays pouring out of this part of the sky which tells us it's there gas is being pulled from a nearby star and funneled into the black hole into space