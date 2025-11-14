Skywatch for the week of November 17, 2025

Skywatch Monday 11-17-2025.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Mon Nov 17, 2025 LEONID METEOR SHOWER – BEST NIGHT!

The Leonid meteor shower has been doing its thing for the past few days, and tonight should be the best night for it, especially after midnight. The Leonids, so-called because these meteors seem to come from the direction of the constellation Leo the Lion, is not a strong shower – although they should be spectacular in the year 2034! But this year they’re still worth going out to see. Protect yourself against mosquitoes, dress warmly, take along a lounge chair for comfort, find a clear, cloudless dark sky and face east, looking up toward the zenith. You should be able to see several meteors an hour, but there can be stretches of ten or fifteen minutes sometimes, when nothing happens. So sit back and enjoy the starry night sky.

SkywatchTuesday 11-18-2025.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Tue Nov 18, 2025 ROYAL SOCIETY, TREASURE COAST ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY

On November 28th, 1660, the Royal Society was founded. It was made up of scientists and physicians, including Isaac Newton, who wrote the laws of motion and gravity; Edmond Halley, who successfully predicted the return of the comet that bears his name; and Christopher Wren, who rebuilt London after the great fire of 1666. The Royal Society is active and strong today, with thousands of members from around the world. Now if you’re not part of this society, there’s another group you can join called the Treasure Coast Astronomical Society. Its members carry on the great tradition of science and discovery, and they meet tonight at Indian River State College’s Science Center on the Fort Pierce campus. The meeting is open to the public, and it begins this evening at 7:30 pm.

Skywatch Wednesday 11-19-2025.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Wed Nov 19, 2025 PLANETARIUM SHOW: ORNAMENTS IN THE SKY

Skywatch Thursday 11-20-2025.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Thu Nov 20, 2025 HERCULES’ AUTUMN ZODIAC

The adventures of Hercules are displayed by the constellations. The zodiac reveals many of his twelve great labors. Soon to set after the sun are the stars of Sagittarius the Archer. This centaur is a depiction of Hercules’ teacher, Chiron. Well-placed in the south are a scattering of stars which mark Aquarius, the Water Carrier. This is symbolic of Hercules’ releasing the flood of river waters that cleaned the Augean stables. High in the east is Aries the Ram, a representation of the golden fleece, which Hercules pursued with his good friend Jason while he was between labors. Nearer toward the eastern horizon is Taurus. This was a wild bull which Hercules subdued in a kind of a “capture and release” program. There are more constellations connected with Hercules, but they won’t show up in our evening sky until next month.

Skywatch Friday 11-21-2025.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Fri Nov 21, 2025 PLANETARIUM SHOW: ORNAMENTS IN THE SKY 2

As the sun sets and darkness comes early during late autumn, the colorful bright lights of streets and houses make it easy to forget the night. This weekend Indian River State College’s Hallstrom Planetarium celebrates these changes and notes the many great traditions of the approaching holidays. Just as trees and houses are decorated with beautiful ornaments, so too we find many bright luminaries that adorn the night sky. The moon, the planets, Orion and other winter constellations, even entire galaxies of stars shine in the heavens during our holiday show, “Ornaments in the Sky.” Shows are this Friday night and Saturday afternoon. You can purchase tickets by calling our box office at 772) 462-4750. And if skies are clear tonight we should also be able to view the planet Saturn through our telescopes!