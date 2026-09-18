Skywatch for the week of September 14, 2026

Skywatch Monday 9-14-2026.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Mon Sep 14, 2026 NAME THAT CONSTELLATION - SEPTEMBER

Can you identify the twenty-ninth largest constellation? It is bordered on the north by Serpens Caput and Virgo; on the east by Scorpius and Ophiuchus; on the south by Hydra and Lupus; and on the west by Virgo again. This constellation was created by the Romans about 21 hundred years ago when they formed it from the claws of Scorpius, and they often portrayed it as being held by Virgo, who represented Astraea, goddess of Justice. This constellation has no notable deep sky objects like galaxies or nebulas, but tonight the crescent moon and the planet Venus appear together along the border it shares with the constellation Virgo. Can you name this star figure, the seventh constellation of the zodiac, and the only zodiacal figure that is not a person or an animal? The answer is Libra the Scales, now visible in the southwest sky after sunset.

Skywatch Tuesday 9-15-2026.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Tue Sep 15, 2026 PLANETARIUM SHOW: BLACK HOLES

The first black hole to be discovered was back in 1964, and found within the constellation of Cygnus the Swan, which is almost overhead in this evening’s sky. Black holes can’t be seen directly, but the area around this collapsed star put out a lot of x-rays, and so it was named Cygnus X-1. This Friday night we’ll point it out for you when you come to the Hallstrom Planetarium to see our show aptly named, “Black Holes.” John de Lancie is the narrator – he played the alien character known as “Q” on Star Trek. Who better than Q to discuss such cosmic mysteries? Tickets can be purchased from the Indian River State College box office in person on the Fort Pierce Massey Campus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., by phone at 772-462-4750, or online at irsc.edu/planetarium. You can also visit the planetarium gift shop and purchase tickets before the show – if there any left that aren’t swallowed up by other customers or a hungry black hole!

Skywatch Wednesday 9-16-2026.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Wed Sep 16, 2026 CATCHY NEBULA NAMES

Today’s Skywatch was written by my student assistant, Isabella Gargiulo. Around 9:00pm tonight, you’ll see the constellation Cassiopeia, daughter of Andromeda, rising out of the Northeast. This W-shaped constellation is home to a myriad of deep-space objects, including the Pacman Nebula! If you look at this gaseous cloud from just the right angle, you’ll see that ever so familiar circle with a wedge mouth. This nebula isn’t the only one with striking features! There’s one that looks like a perfect red rectangle, which happens to be called the Red Rectangle Nebula, found in Monoceros the Unicorn. The constellation Scorpius, which is just now setting as Cassiopeia rises, is home to the Butterfly Nebula! With a central body and bright spanning clouds that mimic the wings of this insect, it holds true to its name.

Skywatch Thursday 9-17-2026.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Thu Sep 17, 2026 HYPERION

On September 19, 1848, father and son astronomers William and George Bond discovered Saturn’s moon, Hyperion. To them it was just a little point of light that changed position as it orbited the ringed planet. But thanks to the Cassini spacecraft, we see it as another world. Hyperion is over 200 miles in diameter; and ordinarily such a large object should be round, but Hyperion looks pretty beat-up, covered with craters, and very irregular in shape, looking like an old meatball. Its composition is mostly water ice, with some rock and dust added for texture. Hyperion tumbles erratically as it orbits Saturn, probably owing to its irregular shape and the gravitational influence of Saturn’s biggest moon Titan. This evening you can find Saturn in the southern sky in the constellation Pisces, but Hyperion is a little too small to see without a good telescope.

Skywatch Friday 9-18-2026.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Fri Sep 18, 2026 BLACK HOLES SHOW

Today’s Skywatch was written by planetarium assistant Vela De la Mare. Have you ever wondered what lies trapped within a black hole? Don’t miss the Hallstrom Planetarium’s first public show of the season starting tonight at 7 and 8:30pm. Narrated by John De Lancie, known as Q from Star Trek, Black Holes is a thrilling exploration of the most mysterious objects in our known universe. Tickets can be purchased from the Indian River State College box office in person on the Fort Pierce Massey Campus from 11am to 3pm, by phone at 772-462-4750, or online at irsc.edu/planetarium. You can also visit the planetarium gift shop one hour before showtime, and purchase tickets directly from yours truly. The Treasure Coast Astronomical Society will have telescopes set up outside for free guided use after the show, offering a personal tour of our night sky. While the black holes themselves are only visible under the dome, we can show you where these far-off singularities lie amongst the stars.