Skywatch for the week of November 2, 2026

Skywatch Monday 11-2-2026.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Mon Nov 2, 2026 CROSS QUARTER DAY

We have now reached the final cross-quarter day in our calendar. The quarter days mark each season’s beginning: March 21st for spring; June 21st for summer; September 21st for autumn; and December 21st for winter. The cross-quarter days divide each of these seasons in half: February 2nd, which is winter’s midpoint, called Imbolc by the ancient Celts; and in old calendars it was called Candlemas. Not too long ago, it also picked up the name Groundhog’s Day. May 1st is the midpoint for spring and was called Bealtane. August 1st, the middle of summer, was called Lunasadh or Lammas; and yesterday, November 1st, marked All Saints Day in the Church calendar, but also Samhain, the beginning of the ancient Druid year. Samhain is a late harvest occasion, when the last of the crops are brought in.

