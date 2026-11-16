Skywatch for the week of November 16, 2026

Skywatch Monday 11-16-2026.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Mon Nov 16, 2026 TYCHO’S COMET

On November 13th, 1577, the Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe observed a comet and discovered that they exist far out in space (previously it was thought that comets were created in the atmosphere.) Brahe used parallax to prove this.Hold your thumb up at arm's length, and look at it with first one eye, and then the other, and you'll see your thumb jumps back and forth against the background.If you bring your thumb in closer, the parallax shift increases. Brahe noted the comet’s position against the background stars and compared his measurements with other astronomers and found that the comet’s parallax was less than the moon's, therefore farther away. Right now there are no bright comets in our sky; we haven’t seen a really bright comet since Comet Hale-Bopp, which a lot of people saw back in 1997.