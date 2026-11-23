Skywatch Monday 11-23-2026.mp3 Listen • 0:58

Mon Nov 23, 2026 NOVEMBER FULL MOON

The moon is full tonight. The Celts called it the Dark Moon, which recognizes the lengthening of the night as winter approaches. The Creek Indians say this is the Moon When the Water is Black with Leaves, as in northern lands when leaves would drop from the trees and darken ponds and rivers. The Mandan Hidatsa people must have lived farther north, as this was their Moon When Rivers Freeze. To the Tewa Pueblo this is the Moon When All is Gathered In - the late harvesting moon. It’s the Cherokee Trading Moon, and the Choctaw Sassafras Moon. But the Seneca Indians of western New York would call this the Beaver moon, in honor of Nöganyá’göh (Amo’chk)the beaver who, with the help of the fly Oshë’da’, drove off the always thirsty Oyëtani' the moose, thus saving the drinking water for the other animals.

Skywatch Tuesday 11-24-2026.mp3 Listen • 0:59



Tue Nov 24, 2026 HERCULES’ AUTUMN ZODIAC

The adventures of Hercules are displayed by the constellations. The zodiac reveals many of his twelve great labors. Soon to set after the sun are the stars of Sagittarius the Archer. This centaur is a depiction of Hercules’ teacher, Chiron. Well-placed in the south are a scattering of stars which mark Aquarius, the Water Carrier. This is symbolic of Hercules’ releasing the flood of river waters that cleaned the Augean stables. High in the east is Aries the Ram, a representation of the golden fleece, which Hercules pursued with his good friend Jason while he was between labors. Nearer toward the eastern horizon is Taurus. This was a wild bull which Hercules subdued in a kind of a “capture and release” program. There are more constellations connected with Hercules, but they won’t show up in our evening sky until next month.

Skywatch Wednesday 11-25-2026.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Wed Nov 25, 2026 MORNING STARS

Today’s Skywatch was written by planetarium assistant Vela De la Mare. Last week, we mentioned where to find Saturn in the evening hours of the night. In case you missed it, it’s following Pisces across the sky from sunset to about 3am, when it sets below the horizon. If you happen to stay up late enough, or wake up early enough, the pre-dawn sky has quite a few more planets travelling along the ecliptic to say hello to. To catch them all, start with Saturn furthest to the West. From there, trace a line across the center of the sky until you reach the nearly-full moon. It lies roughly halfway between Saturn and the next planet in our lineup: the king planet Jupiter. Jupiter is within an incredible trio of lights at the moment – the twinkling glow of the king star Regulus, as well as the red planet Mars just above it. That’s not all, though. In the final hours of the night, as the star Spica rises from the East, so too does the planet Venus, greeting us as a brilliant morning star.

Skywatch Thursday 11-26-2026.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Thu Nov 26, 2026 BLACK HOLES PROPOSED

On November 26, 1783, John Michell proposed the existence of black holes, suggesting that there might be super-dense stars with powerful gravitational fields that could keep light from leaving them. This idea was ahead of its time, coming as it did shortly after the American Revolution. But he was right, and in the past several decades we have found evidence for these cosmic dead ends in space. There is a black hole above us tonight. Vega, Altair and Deneb, three bright stars that form the Summer Triangle are in the west sky this evening. We think there's a black hole in the middle of the triangle – it’s called Cygnus X-1. We can't see it directly; these things are literally out-of-sight; but something’s there, because an incredible amount of x-rays pour out of this region, made by the black hole's gravity.

Fri Nov 27, 2026 FIRST TELESCOPE PURCHASE

Big box stores and department stores are great places to buy a lot of things, but when I buy a telescope, I don’t go there. Yard sales often have telescopes, but there’s a good reason why they’re in a yard sale, and it’s probably that those particular ‘scopes are hard to operate. Look out for flimsy tripod legs or cheap aluminum and plastic bolt-and-wingnut attachments from the tripod to the tube.A good starter telescope is actually a pair of binoculars, which cost under a hundred dollars. If you mount them to a camera tripod you can aim them just like a regular telescope. Then consider getting a Newtonian reflector with a 6 inch mirror on a Dobsonian mount. Begin your research on the internet, or e-mail me at jbell@irsc.edu for advice.