VIDEO: Coast Guard Rescues 4 Off Juno Beach

Juno Beach - Thursday March 16, 2023: A Coast Guard boat crew out of the Lake Worth Inlet rescued four migrants from a capsized vessel 3 miles east of Juno Beach.

The rescue effort was launched after a Miami Sector Watchstander got a 911 call from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office reporting that the vessel was taking on water.

The migrants were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol. One of them was medevaced to St Mary's Hospital after reporting chest pains.

The rescue took place last Friday March 10 according to a USCG release issued Thursday March 16.

“People trying to illegally migrate to the U.S. are being stopped by our hard-working and highly proficient Coast Guard and partner agency air and sea crews,” said Capt. Robert Kinsey, chief of enforcement at Coast Guard District Seven. “There is a great risk of losing your life by taking to the sea in unsafe, dangerous vessels. We are seeing more people of all ages putting their lives at risk. Our crews will rescue you and return you to your country of origin or departure. Don’t take to the sea," he warned.