Stuart: Sections of S.E. High School Ave. from S.E. Ocean Blvd., to 5th Street Closed Through April 12

Stuart - Monday April 3, 2023: DBE Utility Services, under the supervision of the City of Stuart Utility and Engineering Department, will be installing new utility infrastructure on S.E. High School Avenue from S.E. Ocean Boulevard to SE 5th Street.

For the safety of the generally public, and to reduce a hazardous environment to residents, pedestrians, and motorist alike, we will be closing the section of S.E. High School Avenue from S.E. Ocean Boulevard to S.E. 5th Street will be closed beginning March 31 through April 12, 2023.

Lane and road closures with detours and traffic control signage will be in place. Motorist and pedestrians can expect delays. Weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances could impact the construction schedule.

For additional information, contact Marc Rogolino, Project Manager, City of Stuart, Utilities & Engineering Department at (772) 221-4700 or mrogolino@ci.stuart.fl.us.