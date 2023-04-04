Martin County Celebrating National Public Health Week

Martin County - Tuesday April 4, 2023: The first week of April is National Public Health Week, and in recognition of that, the Florida Department of Health in Martin County is highlighting what they do to keep residents safe and healthy.

This week is an opportunity, says says Martin County’s Public Health Officer Carol Ann Vitani, to highlight the importance of public health and to recognize the contributions of public health professionals. “We like to say we’re the community’s doctor, and our mission is to promote, and protect, and improve the health of all the people in the state of Florida.”

The Department has a wide range of responsibilities, says Vitani, monitoring and preventing health threats as well as encouraging healthy choices year-round.

“We continually watch for infectious diseases in an effort to control any type of outbreak," said Vitani, "and various health screenings that we do, immunizations, encouraging healthy eating and lifestyle choices.”

In particular her Department is actively working to address the crisis of opioid abuse.

“We provide free NARCAN, that life-saving medication to reverse an overdose. Anyone can come in and just ask for it,” she said.

Learn more at: martin countyhealth.com.

