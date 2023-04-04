Port Saint Lucie Native Serving Aboard the USS Mesa Verde

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday April 4, 2023: Port Saint Lucie native Matthew Bissoon is now serving as a boatswain's mate aboard the USS Mesa Verde, a U.S. Navy warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia.

Seaman Bissoon grew up in Port St. Lucie and graduated from Port Saint Lucie High School in 2019. He joined the Navy two years ago. "I joined the Navy to broaden my horizons and earn a college education,” said Bissoon.

The skills and values he learned in Port Saint Lucie have helped Bissoon succeed in the military. “I learned to keep an open mind about things and to slow down and think,” said Bissoon. "It's important to tread carefully in everything you do."

Bissoon is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible. “I want to thank my mom for all her support,” added Bissoon. "She always answers my calls and gives me great advice.”

USS Mesa Verde is an amphibious transport dock. These types of warships transport elements of a landing force for a variety of expeditionary warfare missions. Because of their inherent capabilities, these ships have been and will continue to be called upon to support humanitarian and other contingency missions on short notice. “We do a lot of training evolutions like anchoring and deploying Marines,” said Bissoon. "I enjoy the hands-on work and practicing real-world scenarios."

As a member of the Navy, Bissoon is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy. “We project power around the world to secure the maritime sea lanes and protect the freedom of the sea,” said Bissoon.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy. “It feels good to know your work protects your loved ones,” added Bissoon.

"Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy."