Governor Announces More Than 1,750 Bonuses Awarded to New Law Enforcement Recruits

Florida - Thursday April 6, 2023: To date, the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program has paid 1,750 bonuses to new police recruits.

Each of the more than 1,750 law enforcement officers have received a $5,000 bonus after taxes, bringing the total amount awarded though the program to more than $11.8 million to-date.

The bonus is being offered to encourage Floridians to join the policing profession, as well as to attract out-of-state recruits or experienced officers who relocate to Florida.

Besides the in-state recruits, 530 law enforcement recruits from 48 states and U.S. territories have relocated to Florida, including more than 200 from the states of California, Texas, New York and Pennsylvania.

“Florida is first in the nation in law enforcement recruitment because of our focus on back-the-blue initiatives that make our law enforcement officers feel supported by their communities," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "We know the invaluable service that law enforcement professionals provide our communities, and we’ve got their backs.”

The Governor's proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget includes an allocation of $30 million to continue the Law Enforcement Recruitment bonus payment program, which is $10 million more than the previous year’s allocation. The Governor is also proposing another $220 million for the First Responder Recognition payment program, an increase of $95 million over the current year for state and locally employed first responders.

Florida has also established the Hometown Heroes program to help local hometown heroes like law enforcement officers, firefighters, military veterans and active-duty military personnel afford to purchase their first home in the communities they serve. The program provides down payment and closing cost assistance to eligible homebuyers who are purchasing a home for the first time or buyers who have moved to Florida and are purchasing their first home in the state. Learn more here: www.floridahousing.org/programs/homebuyer-overview-page/hometown-heroes

For more information about the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program, visit: www.FloridaJobs.org/Recognition-and-Recruitment.