Florida Legislature Approves Six Week Abortion Ban; Governor Expected to Sign It Into Law

Florida - Thursday April 13, 2023: Less than a year after passing a law banning abortions after 15-weeks, lawmakers in the Florida House passed a 6 week ban Thursday afternoon. Republican lawmakers rejected nearly 50 amendments proposed by Democrats

Florida House Bill 7 was approved by Republican dominated House by a vote of 70 to 40. A number of Republican representatives crossed party lines to join Democrats voting against it.

“Today, the Florida House stood up for the lives of unborn," said House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) in a news release.

The same 6-week ban was approved by the Senate last week. The legislation now goes on to Governor DeSantis who has indicated he’s likely to sign it into law.

However, even if the Governor does sign the bill, it may not go into effect if the Florida Supreme Court concludes that the current 15-week ban violates the state constitution's guarantee of a right to privacy.