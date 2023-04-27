Warren Files Final Brief Ahead of Hearing on His Bid to Be Restored to Office

Florida - Thursday April 27, 2022: The legal team representing Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren has filed its final brief with the federal appeals court arguing that Warren should be reinstated to his elected position following the trial court’s determination that Gov. Ron DeSantis broke both state and federal law by suspending him.

DeSantis suspended Warren, the twice-elected state attorney for Hillsborough County/Tampa, on August 4, 2022.

In January, following a three-day trial last November, federal Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that DeSantis violated both the Florida and U.S. Constitutions by suspending Warren for politically motivated reasons and for publicity.

“The record includes not a hint of misconduct by Mr. Warren,” Hinkle wrote. However, Judge Hinkle stated he did not have the authority to reinstate Warren. Warren’s appeal focuses on whether a federal court does have such authority where there are violations of both federal and state law, and in March of 2023 the appellate court ordered the appeal to be heard on an expedited schedule.

Next Tuesday, May 2, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Montgomery, Alabama will hear oral arguments from both sides.

Warren’s latest brief maintains that he is legally entitled to reinstatement based on the findings of the federal court in Tallahassee. That court found DeSantis violated the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment and the Florida Constitution by suspending Warren in order to take down a “reform prosecutor” and to score a “political benefit” from doing so. However the brief claims that the Tallahassee court mistakenly concluded that it lacked the authority to reinstate Warren. The brief also argues that the governor’s arguments against reinstatement are legally and factually wrong.

Highlights of the brief include:



“The Governor cannot defend these rulings on the actual record, so he attempts to a write a different one. Just as he misrepresented Mr. Warren’s policies to create the pretext for suspension, the Governor misstates what happened in the District Court to justify the suspension on appeal. He ‘[chooses] to ignore’ critical parts of the District Court opinion, makes ‘untrue statement[s]’ about others, and even distorts his own arguments where they do not ‘fit the narrative’ he now seeks to advance.”



“In the Governor’s view, an elected official has no right to tell her constituents—and voters have no right to hear—what the official believes about the issues and policies for which she is responsible. As far as the First Amendment goes, the Governor may undo elections and remove incumbents solely because he disagrees with the viewpoints they express. He may remove any state attorney purely because she is not a member of his political party.”



“In the Governor’s view … federal courts are powerless to do anything about [violations of the First Amendment]. Whatever else the Governor’s worldview describes, it does not reflect the law in this Circuit or this country.”

Warren is also petitioning the Florida Supreme Court for reinstatement in a separate lawsuit.