Florida Education Association Files Suit Over SB 256

Florida - Wednesday May 11, 2023: The Florida Education Association (FEA) has filed a lawsuit against the Florida Public Employees Relations Commission (FPERC) to prevent implementation of Senate Bill 256 which Governor DeSantis signed into law on Tuesday.

SB 256 bans payroll deductions for union dues, restricts the freedom of educators and other working people to join unions, forces local unions to undergo costly audits, and requires that an arbitrary 60-percent super majority of eligible employees pay dues in order for a union to exist.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the Gainesville Division of the Federal Court for the Northern District of Florida. It cites the First Amendment right of freedom of speech and the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

“We maintain that this law is unconstitutional on its face, irrespective of any bad motives on the part of the Governor," said FEA President Andrew Spar. "However, we do believe that there are bad motives.”

The FEA is a statewide federation of teacher and education worker labor unions. It has 145,000 members making it the largest union in the state. The organization has been a frequent critic of the Governor who himself has been a frequent critic of the union citing a previous lawsuit the FEA filed against his decision to re-open public schools during the COVID pandemic.

“The Governor is using this legislation to retaliate against his critics," said Spar. "Very similar to what we’ve seen in the attacks on Disney as well.”