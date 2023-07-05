USACE: No Lake O Releases Necessary for at Least Several Weeks

South Florida - Wednesday July 5, 2023: The level of Lake Okeechobee continues to rise and the unusually warm weather continues to breed toxic algae blooms, but the Army Corps says they have a number of weeks, maybe more, before they’ll have to consider resuming the release of water from Lake Okeechobee.

As of Tuesday, Lake Okeechobee was at 14-feet point 69 inches, about one-foot, eight-inches higher that this time last year. Total inflows into the lake continue to increase, and rain water continues to provide the largest inflow.

The Army Corps’ Savannah Lacy spoke about lake levels during last Friday’s media update. “Thankfully we’re in a situation right now where we aren’t having to release any water out of Lake Okeechobee. So, we’ve been able to hold water in the Lake as of right no.”

The Army Corps has not released any water directly from Lake O into either the Caloosahatchee or St. Lucie estuaries for several months now. Lacy, who is a Hydraulic Engineer and Chief of the Corps Water Management Operations, said there is still room in the Lake, and some time before releases may become necessary again.

“I think it will be longer than a couple of weeks before we will have to have that hard decision to release or not release," she said. "But that’s not in our immediate future.”

Last month, Jacksonville District Commander Col. James Booth said it won’t be until the lake level reaches sixteen-and-a-half feet that releases may be contemplated. The Corps, said Lacy is highly aware of the importance of keeping the algae in the lake and not releasing nay of it into the estuaries.

“The conditions and the testing, and everything, is definitely an important part of our decision-making process right now. It’s something that we are watching very closely," said Lacy.