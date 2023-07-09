Vero Beach Native Jarrett Wolfe Trains to Join U.S. Navy Submarine Force

Vero Beach - Sunday July 9, 2023: Vero Beach native Jarrett Wolfe is in training to be a part of a 123-year tradition of service under the sea. As a student at Navy Submarine School, Seaman Apprentice Wolfe is learning what is needed to operate aboard submarines so they can successfully complete missions around the world.

“I wanted to serve in a branch that offered everything you can do to protect the greatest nation in the world,” said Wolfe. Growing up in Vero Beach, Wolfe attended Vero Beach High School and graduated in 2021. “I was taught to listen and learn from my superiors,” said Wolfe. “That's very relevant to the Navy.”

Serving in the Navy means Wolfe is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness. “We operate in every ocean and in the air,” said Wolfe. “We have sailors on land and below the sea. We are the nation's strategic deterrence.”

Wolfe and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service. “I am proud to have graduated from Basic Enlisted Submarine School with distinction,” said Wolfe, adding “I am grateful for my mom, dad, aunt and recruit division commanders, they all helped me through and helped guide my decisions.”

The U.S. Navy Submarine Force

Submariners play a critical role in carrying out one of the Defense Department’s most important missions: strategic deterrence.

Known as America’s “Apex Predators!,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.

There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).

Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world today. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet Combatant Commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.

The Navy's ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as "boomers," serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles. The Columbia-class SSBN will be the largest, most capable and most advanced submarine produced by the U.S. - replacing the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.

Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.