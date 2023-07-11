Elderly Woman Found Dead Inside Port St. Lucie Home Following Fire

St. Lucie County Fire District /

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday July 11, 2023: An elderly woman was found dead inside a home last Friday evening following a fire that gutted much of the interior.

The St. Lucie County fire District reports that several of its crews responded to the blaze in the 1700 block of of SE Mariana Road after a neighbor reported flames coming from the home.

Fire officials say the cause does not initially appear to be suspicious, but the fire marshal is investigation and will determine the exact cause of the blaze.

The name of the woman has not been released.