Fort Pierce Police Department Preparing for Trump Trial

Fort Pierce - Wednesday July 12, 2023: The trial of former President Donald Trump that is slated to take place at the Alto Lee Adams, Sr. Federal Court House in Fort Pierce will likely impact the downtown area and the Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) says they're getting ready to deal with it.

FPPD is already working in collaboration with local, state and federal authorities on preliminary plans for handling the trial.

In a news release Wednesday the Department said that periodic road closures, detours and sidewalk restrictions can be expected. In addition residents and visitors should expect traffic delays and a heavy law enforcement presence. FPPD also advises that business owners around the courthouse will be affected and the Department will send them further information in the coming days.

The trial is tentatively scheduled to begin August 14, although but the Department of Justice has requested a postponement until December 11, and Trump's attorney's want an indefinite delay.

Judge Alieen Cannon has not yet decided. A pre-trial conference is set for next week July 18.