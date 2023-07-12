IRSC Athlete’s Jersey on Display in Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

James Crocco / IRSC’s Lady Pioneers bested FL Southwestern 74 to 66 in a closely fought contest. #IRSCProud

Fort Pierce - Thursday July 13, 2023: Indian River State College (IRSC) women’s basketball standout Rapuluchi Ngorka will have her team jersey displayed at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The honor recognizes Ngorka’s outstanding play during the 2022-2023 season. The jersey—emblazoned with Ngorka’s player number 15—will be displayed in the Ring of Honor exhibit at the Hall of Fame. The exhibit currently features more than 100 jerseys hanging from the rafters of the back rotunda, representing the top high school and college players from the previous season. In the past, the exhibit has included the jerseys of such exemplary players as Candace Parker, Sue Bird, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart and Aja Wilson.

“The Ring of Honor honors the nation’s top players at every level,” said Kelly Mathis, Director of Development for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. “To have your jersey on display at the Hall of Fame is a huge privilege and we are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of these young women.”

A native of Madrid, Spain, Ngorka plays forward for IRSC. In 2022-2023 she averaged 14 points and 14 rebounds per game, for a total of more than 1,000 points and more than 1,000 rebounds for the season. She was named Southern Conference Player of the Year and was a member of the Florida Region VIII State Team. She is a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-American and a Florida College System Activities Association (FCSAA) All-Academic Team member.

“It has been an honor to coach Rapuluchi this past season,” said IRSC Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jamarra Robinson. “She is a true example of when you work hard great things are bound to happen. I am thankful to the women’s basketball association for recognizing Ngorka on this outstanding accomplishment. Her hard work has paid off, University of Pitt will be getting a hall of famer.”

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, which opened in 1999, is the only facility of its kind dedicated to all levels of women’s basketball. For more information on the Ring of Honor or the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame visit www.wbhof.com or call (865) 663-9000.