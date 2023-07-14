Brevard County Drug Dealer Sentenced to 168 Months in Prison for Distribution of Methamphetamine

Treasure Coast - Friday July 14, 2023: 42 year-old Ethan Blair of Merritt Island has been sentenced to 168 months in federal prison for drug trafficking. On March 16, Blair pleaded guilty to distribution, and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

On October 4, 2022, Blair distributed several ounces of methamphetamine and possessed over 400 additional grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it in Port St. Lucie. To avoid arrest, Blair tried to flee the scene causing a high-speed chase. During the chase, Blair hit a law enforcement officer with the driver’s side mirror of his vehicle and threw several ounces of methamphetamine out the window. Law enforcement officers apprehended Blair after he crashed his vehicle.

U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida and Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Miami Field Division, announced the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore.

DEA Miami investigated the case, with assistance from Port St. Lucie Police Department for their invaluable assistance with this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Porter prosecuted it.