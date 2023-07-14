Paetra Brownlee Appointed to the Sixth District Court of Appeals

Florida - Friday July 14, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Paetra Brownlee, of Winter Park, to serve as Judge on the Sixth District Court of Appeals.

Paetra Brownlee - Brownlee has served as a Judge on the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court since her appointment by Governor DeSantis in 2020. Previously, she served as a Partner at The Brownlee Law Firm, P.A. She received her bachelor's degree from Emory University and her juris doctor from Florida State University College of Law. Brownlee fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jay Cohen.